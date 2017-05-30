ON AIR
To the Point

Is the US fighting a permanent war in Afghanistan?

May 30, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
To the Point

Is the US fighting a permanent war in Afghanistan?

May 30, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

Sixteen years after September 11th, the Trump Administration is divided over America's longest war. Since the peak of 100,000 American soldiers their number is now just 8500 soldiers — at a cost of $3.1 billion a month. Now the Pentagon wants to send 5000 more. But the Trump White House is divided. Advocates of continued US involvement say it's all about the Taliban gaining strength and even more extreme groups now involved in the country. Skeptics point to massive financial corruption and ask if there's any plan for ending a conflict that's killed and wounded so many American soldiers for so long.

Is the US fighting a permanent war in Afghanistan?
To the Point 2017-05-30T14:00:00-07:00

