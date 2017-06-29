ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
To the Point

Is unbiased news overrated?

June 29, 2017 • 4:30 PM PT
Listen
To the Point

Is unbiased news overrated?

June 29, 2017 • 4:30 PM PT

LowellThomas-TullioSaba.jpg
(L-R) Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite and Lowell Thomas
Photo by Tullio Saba

The Trump presidency and all it has brought to the political landscape - including “presidential tweets like today’s ugly attack on an MSNBC host” - has put American journalism at a crossroads. Some have answered through investigative journalism, with remarkable results. Others have chosen to take a stand and openly assume a political point of view, leaving nonpartisanship for another day. Is it time to forego the first commandment of journalism - thou shalt not take sides - and leave objectivity on the sidelines? We ask Mitchell Stephens, professor of journalism at NYU and the author of The Voice of America: Lowell Thomas and the Invention of 20th-Century Journalism Stephens thinks objectivity in American journalism might be overrated.

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Is unbiased news overrated?
To the Point 2017-06-29T16:30:00-07:00

Zaire 74: The African Artists
KCRW Music 2017-06-29T16:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Jason Kramer 2017-06-29T16:00:00-07:00

Looped: The Hollywood Bowl
KCRW Music 2017-06-29T14:30:00-07:00

Amazon and the retail revolution
To the Point 2017-06-29T14:00:00-07:00

Paul Oakenfold at Sound in Focus concert series July 22
2017-06-29T13:50:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-29T13:30:00-07:00

Track Premiere: Tourist – “We Stayed Up All Night” Ft. Ardyn
KCRW Music 2017-06-29T11:30:00-07:00

Live Event: Gabriel Garzon-Montano at Sound in Focus concert series, July 15
2017-06-29T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Gary Calamar 2017-06-29T10:00:00-07:00

Sofia Coppola: The Beguiled
The Treatment 2017-06-29T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Hundred Waters - Particle
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-29T09:00:00-07:00

The ongoing battle over 'fake news'
To the Point 2017-06-28T17:00:00-07:00

Live Event: Summer Nights in Santa Barbara with DJ Karene Daniel, July 6 @ 7:00pm
2017-06-28T17:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Dan Wilcox 2017-06-28T16:00:00-07:00

The Supreme Court is back in business
To the Point 2017-06-28T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-28T13:30:00-07:00

The iPhone turns 10
For The Curious 2017-06-28T13:00:00-07:00

Audio Rewind: Nick Cave
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-28T12:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Liza Richardson 2017-06-28T10:00:00-07:00

Should extremely creative CEOs get away with bad behavior?
Design and Architecture 2017-06-28T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE