Ivanka Trump's new book, Women Who Work, might or might not become a best-seller. If it does, it won't be due to positive reviews. It's been called "a useless pile of fluff," and a "grab bag of generic work-life advice for upper-middle-class women.

In the New York Times, Jennifer Senior called it, "not really offensive so much as witlessly derivative." Senior is author of her own book, All Joy and No Fun: The Paradox of Modern Parenthood.