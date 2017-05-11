ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
The Treatment

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent

May 11, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Listen
The Treatment

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent

May 11, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

Growing up in Australia, chef Jeremiah Tower developed a keen sense of smell and taste from the myriad tropical fruits he had access to, laying the foundation for his epicurean lifestyle. With no culinary experience, he landed a job as head chef at Chez Panisse in 1972 and through a series of unexpected events found himself propelled into chef stardom as founder of Stars restaurant in San Francisco as discussed in Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent. Today, Tower shares with Elvis his delight in the chaos and improvisation of life and the events that led to his withdrawal from the limelight and subsequent relocation to Mexico.

Source

Feed

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent
The Treatment 2017-05-11T09:00:00-07:00

The Afghan Whigs: Demon in Profile
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-11T09:00:00-07:00

Tunnel collapses at Washington plutonium plant
To the Point 2017-05-10T15:00:00-07:00

Will firing James Comey backfire on President Trump?
To the Point 2017-05-10T14:00:00-07:00

Björk
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-10T12:00:00-07:00

The Blue Dress
The Document 2017-05-10T09:00:00-07:00

RAC: This Song (feat. Rostam)
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-10T09:00:00-07:00

KCRW Broadcast 423
Henry Rollins 2017-05-09T20:00:00-07:00

History, emotion and New Orleans confederate monuments
To the Point 2017-05-09T15:00:00-07:00

Russian probe gets jolt from Yates and Clapper Senate hearing
To the Point 2017-05-09T14:00:00-07:00

Kerouac, Robert Fripp, and T.S. Eliot on Rare Groove Vinyl
Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet 2017-05-09T13:17:57-07:00

Future Islands
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-09T11:00:00-07:00

Measles strikes Minnesota town targeted by anti-vaccine activists
To the Point 2017-05-08T16:00:00-07:00

Administration dismisses scientists from EPA review board
To the Point 2017-05-08T16:00:00-07:00

The candidate of 'savage globalism' beats the 'high priestess of fear'
To the Point 2017-05-08T14:00:00-07:00

Episode 2
Find, Share, Rewind 2017-05-08T14:00:00-07:00

Margaret Atwood and Bruce Miller on 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The Business 2017-05-08T09:00:00-07:00

Korey Dane: Half Asleep
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-08T09:00:00-07:00

Looped: The Seshen
KCRW Music 2017-05-07T18:00:00-07:00

Album Preview: Ásgeir – Afterglow
KCRW Music 2017-05-06T18:00:00-07:00

Video Premiere: Husky – Ghost
KCRW Music 2017-05-06T10:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE