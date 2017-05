JR JR won us over with their catchy pop songs starting five years ago when they went by the name Dale Earnhardt Jr Jr. Now, with a new name, they are starting a fresh chapter in their career and shared songs from their self-titled new album in a live performance at Sonos Studio LA.

Technical support:

Mario Diaz - Editor

Kamran V - Audio Engineer

Subtractive - Web Video

Photo: Erik Voake