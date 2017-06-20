KCRW Broadcast 429

Fanatic! Another week, another great show all lined up for you. I am on location, doing some acting work. I put this show together right before I left. A lot of our sonic allies for their place on our stellar roster.

I have a lot of rehearsal to do before my early rise tomorrow, so I will have to keep this short. We hope you dig the show and we’ll be back with you next week with more jams.

Keep the music playing and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. Generation X - Your Generation / K.M.D-Sweet Revenge Xtra

02. The Ruts - Babylon’s Burning / The Punk Singles Collection

03. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lurch / Haunted Head

04. Lost Sounds - Future Touch / Future Touch

05. The Jesus & Mary Chain - Subway / The Power Of Negative Thinking

06. POW! - Color The System / Crack An Egg

07. Lone Ranger - Fist To Fist Days Done / single

08. The UK Subs - C.I.D. / The Singles 1978 – 1892

09. Le Butcherettes – Tonight / Sin Sin Sin

10. XYZ - Where Do You Come From? / XYZ

11. Serge Gainsbourg - La Bas C’est Naturel / Couleur Café

12. Black Eyes - On the Sacred Side / Black Eyes

13. The Fall - Couldn’t Get Ahead / This Nation’s Saving Grace

14. Skoodle-Dum-Doo & Sheffield - Gas Ration Blues / Rare Country Blues Vol. 02

15. HTRK - Kiss Before The Fall / Marry Me Tonight

16. David Bowie - Because You’re Young / Monsters To Ashes

17. Brian Eno - Here Come The Warm Jets / Here Come the Warm Jets

Hour 2

01. Alternative TV - Action Time Vision / The Image Has Cracked

02. Wire - I Am The Fly / Chairs Missing

03. Alan Vega – Fireball / Alan Vega

04. The Ooga Boogas - Neon Sunset / The Booga Box

05. Parliament - Red Hot Mama / single

06. Lucifer - It’s Lucifer! / Lucifer

07. The Sonics - Shot Down / Psycho-Sonic

08. Dizu Plaatjes - Outalo Ntsintsi / Ibuyambo

09. The Stooges - Down On The Street (single version) / Fun House re-issue

10. Flin Flon - Medicine Hat / Teenbeat 20

11. La Sera - Never Come Around / La Sera

12. Dog Chocolate - Be a Bloody River / Snack Fans

13. The Dictaphone - Exit Timelines / Tp Hss

14. Hierophants – Stress / Parallax Error

15. Don Cherry - The Thing / Where’s Brooklyn?

16. Cigarette - Well Round / Gush

17. Point Juncture WA – Candyland / Me Or The Party