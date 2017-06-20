ON AIR
Henry Rollins

KCRW Broadcast 429

June 20, 2017 • 6:00 PM PT
Fanatic! Another week, another great show all lined up for you. I am on location, doing some acting work. I put this show together right before I left. A lot of our sonic allies for their place on our stellar roster.

I have a lot of rehearsal to do before my early rise tomorrow, so I will have to keep this short. We hope you dig the show and we’ll be back with you next week with more jams.

Keep the music playing and STAY FANATIC!!!  
–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins 
Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1
01. Generation X - Your Generation / K.M.D-Sweet Revenge Xtra 
02. The Ruts - Babylon’s Burning / The Punk Singles Collection 
03. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lurch / Haunted Head 
04. Lost Sounds - Future Touch / Future Touch
05. The Jesus & Mary Chain - Subway / The Power Of Negative Thinking
06. POW! - Color The System / Crack An Egg
07. Lone Ranger - Fist To Fist Days Done / single
08. The UK Subs - C.I.D. / The Singles 1978 – 1892
09. Le Butcherettes – Tonight / Sin Sin Sin
10. XYZ - Where Do You Come From? / XYZ 
11. Serge Gainsbourg - La Bas C’est Naturel / Couleur Café 
12. Black Eyes - On the Sacred Side / Black Eyes 
13. The Fall - Couldn’t Get Ahead / This Nation’s Saving Grace 
14. Skoodle-Dum-Doo & Sheffield - Gas Ration Blues / Rare Country Blues Vol. 02
15. HTRK - Kiss Before The Fall / Marry Me Tonight 
16. David Bowie - Because You’re Young / Monsters To Ashes 
17. Brian Eno - Here Come The Warm Jets / Here Come the Warm Jets

Hour 2
01. Alternative TV - Action Time Vision / The Image Has Cracked 
02. Wire - I Am The Fly / Chairs Missing 
03. Alan Vega – Fireball / Alan Vega 
04. The Ooga Boogas - Neon Sunset / The Booga Box 
05. Parliament - Red Hot Mama / single 
06. Lucifer - It’s Lucifer! / Lucifer 
07. The Sonics - Shot Down / Psycho-Sonic 
08. Dizu Plaatjes - Outalo Ntsintsi / Ibuyambo 
09. The Stooges - Down On The Street (single version) / Fun House re-issue 
10. Flin Flon - Medicine Hat / Teenbeat 20 
11. La Sera - Never Come Around / La Sera  
12. Dog Chocolate - Be a Bloody River / Snack Fans 
13. The Dictaphone - Exit Timelines / Tp Hss 
14. Hierophants – Stress / Parallax Error 
15. Don Cherry - The Thing / Where’s Brooklyn? 
16. Cigarette - Well Round / Gush 
17. Point Juncture WA – Candyland / Me Or The Party

