KCRW Presents: Pool Parties, Planetarium and Paul Weller

Do you like desert pool parties with top notch DJs? If so, Splash House is the answer to your June gloom. Are you into science and laser shows and dark rooms? Then get over to the John Drescher Planetarium on the SMC campus for the Planetarium album playback event.

Planetarium performed by Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner & James Mcalister album playback at the John Drescher Planetarium at Santa Monica College on Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Climate Day LA – An Evening Concert with Neon Indian, Weyes Blood and more at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Tuesday, June 27, 2017

James Vincent McMorrow at the John Anson Ford on Friday, August 11, 2017

Real Estate at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Friday, October 20, 2017

Paul Weller at the House of Blues Anaheim on Tuesday, October 24, 2017

(Weller cover photo c/o: Athena)