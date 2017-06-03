ON AIR
KCRW Presents: Pool Parties, Planetarium and Paul Weller

June 3, 2017 • 1:00 PM PT

Get ready for a busy June!

Do you like desert pool parties with top notch DJs? If so, Splash House is the answer to your June gloom. Are you into science and laser shows and dark rooms? Then get over to the John Drescher Planetarium on the SMC campus for the Planetarium album playback event.

Here are more fun events that were recently added to the KCRW Presents calendar:

Planetarium performed by Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner & James Mcalister album playback at the John Drescher Planetarium at Santa Monica College on Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Climate Day LA – An Evening Concert with Neon Indian, Weyes Blood and more at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Tuesday, June 27, 2017
James Vincent McMorrow at the John Anson Ford on Friday, August 11, 2017
Real Estate at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Friday, October 20, 2017
Paul Weller at the House of Blues Anaheim on Tuesday, October 24, 2017

We’ll be offering tickets to the Planetarium performed by Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner & James Mcalister album playback event on the SMC campus during Dan Wilcox’s show this Sunday night (6/4)… This is all happening before the album is released on June 9th!
*If you want to know what other giveaways we have scheduled every day of the year, follow me on Twitter for daily updates. I’m fun.

Now, your 15 day music planner via our KCRW Presents show calendar:

Wednesday, June 7: Planetarium performed by Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner & James Mcalister album playback at the John Drescher Planetarium at Santa Monica College
Friday, June 9-Sunday, June 11: Splash House with DJ sets by Bonobo, Poolside, Moon Boots & more at the Renaissance, Riviera and Saguaro Hotel in Palm Springs
Monday, June 12: Rostam at the Masonic Lodge – sold out!
Tuesday, June 13: Pop-Up Magazine at the Theatre at Ace Hotel
Wednesday, June 14: Ten Fe at Hotel Café

(Weller cover photo c/o: Athena)

