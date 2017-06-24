KCRW Presents: Working for the Summer Weekends

There have been dozens and dozens of show announcements in the last couple of weeks. Here are the ones that we’ll be involved with in the next few months:

Korey Dane at The Echo on Thursday, July 27, 2017

Ethan Gruska at Hotel Café on Thursday, August 3,10,17 and 24, 2017

Thundercat at The Glass House on Saurday, September 2, 2017

Ásgeir at The Troubadour on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Bonobo at the Greek Theatre on Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Robyn Hitchcock and Yo La Tengo to perform “Black Snake Diamond Role” at The Regent on Sunday, October 1, 2017

Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions at The Fonda on Saturday, October 14, 2017

Nick Hakim at The Echoplex on Thursday, October 19, 2017

Jr Jr at The El Rey on Thursday, October 19, 2017

Taylor Mac: A 24 Decade History of Popular Music at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Thursday, March 15, Saturday, March 17, Thursday, March 22 and Saturday, March 24, 2018

And now I want to tell you about Climate Day LA’s Night Concert with Neon Indian, Weyes Blood and a DJ set by Eric Wareheim at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on June 27. Get active and activate climate solutions in your community all while having a good time! Local nonprofit organization Climate Resolve has planned a free all-day event at the Theatre at Ace Hotel to bring attention to California’s imprint on the climate. They want you to be a climate leader and help save our natural resources and work on protecting our planet. Let’s get started!

Here’s your giveaway tip off for the week –we’ll have 3 day passes to check out Ohana Fest in Dana Point this September during Anne’s Saturday show. The lineup includes The Pixies, TV on the Radio, Ray LaMontagne, Fionna Apple and more bands you probably have in a Spotify playlist.



If you want to know what other giveaways we have scheduled every day of the year, follow me on Twitter (@acherrymary) for daily updates. I’m fun.

And now your 15 day music planner via our KCRW Presents show calendar:

Saturday, June 24, Animal Collective at the Observatory

Saturday, June 24, Air at the Santa Barbara Bowl

Sunday, June 25, Air at the Greek Theatre

Tuesday, June 27, Climate Day LA Night Concert at the Theatre at Ace Hotel

Wednesday, June 28, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at the Theatre at Ace Hotel – sold out

Thursday, June 29, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at the Greek Theatre – sold out

(Nick Hakim photos c/o: Davis Bell)