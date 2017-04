KCRW Track Premiere: Moullinex – Love Love Love

Moullinex is a DJ/producer based in Lisbon, Portugal who is perhaps best known for his remixes. He’s taken on artists ranging from Robyn & Royksopp to Gil-Scott Heron. However, his latest original production “Love Love Love,” is likely the best work he’s ever produced. This is the song that your serotonin levels are begging you for right now.

Press play, and prepare for the deepest state of bliss.