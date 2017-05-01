Kitty Green on her unconventional documentary 'Casting JonBenet'

Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
- The threat of a writers' strike looms ever closer. Of the members of the WGA who voted on strike authorization, a whopping 96.3% voted yes. Their current contract expires May 1, and if they cannot reach an agreement with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the writers could strike as soon as May 2.
- The trend of cord-cutting is not a good one for ESPN. The cable giant laid off around 100 people recently, including on-air talent.
- What is going on at Fox News? More allegations of harassment continue to emerge, Jesse Watters is suddenly "going on vacation" after making an off-color comment about Ivanka Trump, and the Murdoch sons refuse to offer official support of co-president Bill Shine.