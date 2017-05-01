Kitty Green on her unconventional documentary 'Casting JonBenet'

The new documentary Casting JonBenet premiered at Sundance earlier this year and is now making its debut on Netflix.

The film is not a true-crime investigation. It doesn't dig into the facts or try to unearth new evidence in the 1996 still-unsolved murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey.

Instead, the film uses footage of actors auditioning to perform in a film about the crime. In the process, they reveal their own wide-ranging reactions to the case -- which continues to be a source of fascination and speculation more than 20 years after Ramsey's death.

The director of Casting JonBenet is 32-year-old Australian filmmaker Kitty Green. And this is not her first time working in an unconventional fashion. For her 2013 documentary, Ukraine Is Not a Brothel, Green embedded with a radical feminist group in Kiev during the country's revolution, and ended up, she says, getting abducted by the KGB. The charge against her? Filming a protest.

Making her newest film was emotionally intense, but not quite that harrowing. For Casting JonBenet, Green traveled to Boulder, Colorado -- the scene of the crime -- to film auditions with local actors to play the parents -- John and Patsy Ramsey -- their son Burke, JonBenet herself, and others who were caught up in the saga.

For many viewers, Casting JonBenet raises immediate questions about whether the actors auditioning for roles in a nonexistent movie had been duped. Green tells us how that was not the case -- she says she carefully explained to participants what they were signing up for, and that for many people living in Boulder, telling their JonBenet stories and theories ended up being a cathartic experience.

Guests:

Kitty Green, film director and editor (@kittygreen)