LACMA is coming to South LA

LACMA's Wilshire Boulevard complex is on the brink of a major transformation. Four of its buildings are said to be falling apart and are set to be demolished. Taking their place will be a radically different design, by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor. So the museum needs space to store art and house staff and has found a very interesting site: a former bus maintenance and storage facility in South LA Wetlands Park. The building dates back to 1911 and has sat empty for thirty years. Michael Govan has plans to lease it for the next 35. It's part of a long-held plan to take LACMA out into diverse communities in Los Angeles.



The former bus maintenance and storage facility in

South LA Wetlands Park that LACMA hopes to renovate and move into

Photo by Avishay Artsy