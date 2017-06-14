ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Design and Architecture

LACMA is coming to South LA

June 14, 2017 • 10:00 AM PT
Listen
Design and Architecture

LACMA is coming to South LA

June 14, 2017 • 10:00 AM PT

LACMA's Wilshire Boulevard complex is on the brink of a major transformation. Four of its buildings are said to be falling apart and are set to be demolished. Taking their place will be a radically different design, by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor. So the museum needs space to store art and house staff and has found a very interesting site: a former bus maintenance and storage facility in South LA Wetlands Park. The building dates back to 1911 and has sat empty for thirty years. Michael Govan has plans to lease it for the next 35. It's part of a long-held plan to take LACMA out into diverse communities in Los Angeles.

Maintenance-AvishayArtsy.jpg
The former bus maintenance and storage facility in
South LA Wetlands Park that LACMA hopes to renovate and move into
Photo by Avishay Artsy

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

LACMA is coming to South LA
Design and Architecture 2017-06-14T10:00:00-07:00

How a Calif. swim team smuggled millions in weed from Mexico to the US
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-14T11:30:00-07:00

Live Event: Summer Nights with DJ's Dan Wilcox & Valida, June 24 @ 5:30pm
2017-06-14T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Liza Richardson 2017-06-14T10:00:00-07:00

Live Event: Sound in Focus 2017, line-up announced, June 15, 22 and 29
2017-06-14T10:00:00-07:00

What We Know About The Suspect In GOP Baseball Practice Shooting
@NPR 2017-06-14T09:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Kurt Vile
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-14T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Courtney Barnett - How To Boil An Egg
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-14T09:00:00-07:00

Jeff Sessions gets caught up in Russia scandal despite recusing himself
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-13T20:00:00-07:00

KCRW Broadcast 428
Henry Rollins 2017-06-13T20:00:00-07:00

SoundsLA: Little league in South Pasadena
2017-06-13T18:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Chris Douridas 2017-06-13T16:00:00-07:00

Trafficking opioids via the dark web
To the Point 2017-06-13T16:00:00-07:00

Scenes from NOS Primavera Sound In Porto
KCRW Music 2017-06-13T14:00:00-07:00

Is the threat from Russia missing from the Russia meddling probe?
To the Point 2017-06-13T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-13T13:30:00-07:00

Revisit: Bjork Interview
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-13T12:30:00-07:00

Watch: Jeff Sessions testifies live
2017-06-13T11:30:00-07:00

Sunday's Latest Show
Raul Campos 2017-06-13T10:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Future Islands
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-13T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Washed Out - Get Lost
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-13T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE