ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Anthony Valadez

Latest Show

May 26, 2017 • 4:00 PM PT
Listen
Anthony Valadez

Latest Show

May 26, 2017 • 4:00 PM PT

Broken beats, soulful key chords, samples and sounds.

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Latest Show
Anthony Valadez 2017-05-26T16:00:00-07:00

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music 2017-05-26T15:00:00-07:00

Justin Theroux
Guest DJ Project 2017-05-26T14:00:00-07:00

Will the Senate write a healthcare bill in secret?
To the Point 2017-05-26T14:00:00-07:00

Video Premiere: Ethan Gruska – Rather Be
KCRW Music 2017-05-26T13:00:00-07:00

Album Preview: Dan Auerbach ‘Waiting On A Song’
KCRW Music 2017-05-26T11:00:00-07:00

A Campus Divided: Are today’s college students as polarized as the country itself?
2017-05-26T10:34:54-07:00

Latest Show
Mario Cotto 2017-05-26T10:00:00-07:00

Download: Amber Mark - Lose My Cool
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-26T09:00:00-07:00

US leaks in the Manchester investigation anger British officials
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-25T20:00:00-07:00

Jason Kramer
Jason Kramer 2017-05-25T16:00:00-07:00

Explore KCRW's 2017 LA Press Club Nominees
@kcrw 2017-05-25T15:00:00-07:00

Does Harvard Business School cause income inequality?
To the Point 2017-05-25T15:00:00-07:00

El Niño & the Southern Oscillations: Number Stations
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-25T14:30:00-07:00

Trump plays scolder-in-chief with NATO allies
To the Point 2017-05-25T14:00:00-07:00

Track Premiere: Flamingods – Bhima
KCRW Music 2017-05-25T11:30:00-07:00

Are you addicted to ASMR?
For The Curious 2017-05-25T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Gary Calamar 2017-05-25T10:00:00-07:00

ICYMI: JR JR
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-25T09:00:00-07:00

Bryan Fuller & Michael Green: American Gods
The Treatment 2017-05-25T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Alex Ebert - Broken Record
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-25T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE