Steven Pete has never felt pain, not even when he broke more than 70 bones in his body. Pam Costa feels pain constantly, even wearing clothes hurts. She has a rare condition that makes her skin feel like it’s always on fire. Pete and Costa both live in Washington State and are helping scientists identify a cure for pain without using opiates.

Guests:

Erika Hayasaki, Wired (@ErikaHayasaki)

Stephen Waxman, Yale Medical School; Veterans Affairs Connecticut

More:

HOW A SINGLE GENE COULD BECOME A VOLUME KNOB FOR HUMAN SUFFERING