Looped: Buyepongo

May 24, 2017 • 1:00 PM PT

Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen.

LA has a vibrant, new collective to count amongst its ranks: Buyepongo. Blending influences ranging from hip-hop, reggae and funk to the Pan-Latin grooves that’ll make you move, the band is racking up fans in LA and beyond.

On this episode of Looped, Anthony visits the guys at their Highland Park rehearsal space. Get to know the talented group and watch their dialed-in live performance.

