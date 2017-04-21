ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
KCRW Music

Looped: KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad

April 21, 2017 • 9:00 PM PT

Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen.

This week, Anthony checks in with KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad. Garth can usually be found holding it down on the airwaves weeknights from 8 to 10pm (PT). In this episode, the beloved DJ (and evening party starter) takes a break from the decks to talk about his current favorite album (Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2’s “Star Stuff”) and he also fills us in on his passion for art and illustration.

Source

Feed

Looped: KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T21:00:00-07:00

Peter Bjorn and John – The Makin’ of Breakin’ Point
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T20:00:00-07:00

Music For Your Weekend: Record Store Day Edition
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T17:21:46-07:00

The legacy of surfboard shaping in Santa Barbara
For The Curious 2017-04-21T16:00:00-07:00

The (failing) US Postal Service, from Montana to Washington
To the Point 2017-04-21T16:00:00-07:00

The politics of science and America's future
To the Point 2017-04-21T15:00:36-07:00

5 graphs that show the ethnic, racial and gender makeup of playwrights at the Mark Taper Forum
For The Curious 2017-04-21T12:00:00-07:00

Jonathan Gold dines at Kismet
Good Food on the Road 2017-04-21T10:00:00-07:00

Symbols of protest, lighting up EDM festivals
Design and Architecture 2017-04-20T15:00:00-07:00

Emotional States of America
2017-04-20T13:00:00-07:00

Niki Caro: The Zookeeper's Wife
The Treatment 2017-04-20T10:00:00-07:00

With first DREAMer deported, what's the future of DACA?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-19T20:00:00-07:00

President Donald Trump's 'un-reality' show
To the Point 2017-04-19T18:00:00-07:00

Emotional States of America
2017-04-19T16:00:00-07:00

Learning to speak
For The Curious 2017-04-19T14:00:00-07:00

Does climate change threaten Mar-a-Lago?
For The Curious 2017-04-19T12:00:00-07:00

Why Don't Facts Matter?
To the Point 2017-04-18T16:52:02-07:00

Why tax reform is hard and will get harder
To the Point 2017-04-18T16:49:49-07:00

Denying climate science won't stop rising seas at Mar-a-Lago
To the Point 2017-04-17T14:36:04-07:00

Bassem Youssef and Sara Taksler on 'Tickling Giants'
The Business 2017-04-17T09:00:00-07:00

President Trump changes his mind
Left, Right & Center 2017-04-15T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE