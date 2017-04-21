Looped: KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad

Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen.

—

This week, Anthony checks in with KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad. Garth can usually be found holding it down on the airwaves weeknights from 8 to 10pm (PT). In this episode, the beloved DJ (and evening party starter) takes a break from the decks to talk about his current favorite album (Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2’s “Star Stuff”) and he also fills us in on his passion for art and illustration.