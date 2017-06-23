ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
KCRW Music

Looped: Kevin Morby

June 23, 2017 • 10:30 AM PT

Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen.

Over the course of his well traveled career – singer/songwriter Kevin Morby has developed numerous “city crushes.” These relationships and his love of bustling metropolises are on full display with his latest album, City Music.

Last week he performed a line-tight set on Morning Becomes Eclectic (definitely recommend watching) and he also checked in with the Looped crew. We hear about his appreciation for cities near and far, play a word association game and get shown the Kansas City secret handshake.

Enjoy!

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Looped: Kevin Morby
KCRW Music 2017-06-23T10:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Mario Cotto 2017-06-23T10:00:00-07:00

Download: The Steoples - From the Otherside
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-23T09:00:00-07:00

What's in the Senate health care bill?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-22T20:00:00-07:00

Pan Caliente – June Playlist
KCRW Music 2017-06-22T17:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Jason Kramer 2017-06-22T16:00:00-07:00

Is the surge in cryptocurrencies a bubble?
To the Point 2017-06-22T15:00:00-07:00

Military clashes in Syria expose complex factions
To the Point 2017-06-22T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-22T13:30:00-07:00

Live Event: Miguel at Sound in Focus concert series, July 15
2017-06-22T11:00:00-07:00

The Senate unveils its health care bill
@NPR 2017-06-22T10:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Gary Calamar 2017-06-22T10:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: How To Dress Well
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-22T09:00:00-07:00

Anna Biller: The Love Witch
The Treatment 2017-06-22T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Tristen - Clandestine
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-22T09:00:00-07:00

Charlie Beck: Local police shouldn't do jobs of federal immigration officers
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-21T20:00:00-07:00

What's the allure of an artist in residence?
Design and Architecture 2017-06-21T17:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Dan Wilcox 2017-06-21T16:00:00-07:00

Democrats and the lessons of a losing campaign
To the Point 2017-06-21T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-21T13:30:00-07:00

Greetings from Camp Bacon
Good Food 2017-06-21T12:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE