Looped: Kevin Morby

Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen.

Over the course of his well traveled career – singer/songwriter Kevin Morby has developed numerous “city crushes.” These relationships and his love of bustling metropolises are on full display with his latest album, City Music.

Last week he performed a line-tight set on Morning Becomes Eclectic (definitely recommend watching) and he also checked in with the Looped crew. We hear about his appreciation for cities near and far, play a word association game and get shown the Kansas City secret handshake.

Enjoy!