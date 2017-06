Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen.

—

Looped took a trip to the iconic Hollywood Bowl to meet some of the folks who make the magic happen all summer long. We get a few insider tidbits (best seats! food! and more!), talk to the primary booker and sound designer, and we also touch on KCRW’s ongoing World Festival Series.

Let’s roll to the Bowl!