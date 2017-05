Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen.

This week, Anthony hangs out with Bay Area-based band The Seshen. The six-piece collective recently released a new album full of their signature R&B, pop and electronic fusion. Anthony catches up on what influences them, their impressive live shows and we even get a bit of an impromptu performance.

Check it!