The Treatment

Lucia Micarelli: An Evening with Lucia Micarelli

June 1, 2017
The Treatment

Lucia Micarelli: An Evening with Lucia Micarelli

June 1, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

Since she was five years old, violinist Lucia Micarelli has had classical music in her life. She trained at Juilliard as a teen and went on to work with such artists as Josh Groban, Lang Lang and Ian Anderson before crossing over into acting, cultivating a truly one of a kind career. In preparation for PBS' An Evening with Lucia Micarelli, she visits The Treatment to discuss how her early introduction to poetry shaped her childhood as well as the emotion she conveys both while acting and in concert.

Lucia Micarelli: An Evening with Lucia Micarelli
The Treatment 2017-06-01T09:00:00-07:00

