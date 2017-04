Mac DeMarco has been on a roll the last couple years. Born in Canada and based in Queens, New York, he specializes in a brand of quirky breezy pop that is uniquely his own. He's been especially prolific lately and he joins us to play songs from his new EP in this session hosted by DJ Dan WIlcox.

Technical Support:

Mario Diaz -- audio engineer

Alex Pieros, Shelly Badal, Jon Bessire, Rob LaFond -- web video producers

Sabrina Grant -- production assistant

Photo: Brian Lowe