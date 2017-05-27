ON AIR
Morning Becomes Eclectic

Mac DeMarco

May 27, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
Morning Becomes Eclectic

Mac DeMarco

May 27, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

Mac DeMarco moved from his isolated home in Queens to Los Angeles with a grip of demos in hand. The change of pace, as he took a break from nonstop touring and recording to adapt to his new home, allowed him to take a more personal approach. We hear the results as he joins us live in studio to share new songs.

Technical Support:
Ray Guarna – Recording Engineer
Noah Belkin – Sound Intern
Alex Pieros, Grant Buckerfield, Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett, Michael Verdin - Web Video Producers

Photo by Coley Brown

Mac DeMarco
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-27T14:00:00-07:00

