ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
The Business

Margaret Atwood and Bruce Miller on 'The Handmaid's Tale'

May 8, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Listen
The Business

Margaret Atwood and Bruce Miller on 'The Handmaid's Tale'

May 8, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

In the new Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale, Elisabeth Moss plays Offred, a woman struggling to survive and stay sane in a future under a totalitarian government where a polluted environment has rendered most women infertile. The few who can get pregnant are enslaved and forced to bear children for the most prominent ruling families.

Offred was not always one of these handmaids -- the series offers flashbacks to a more normal time when she had a husband, a daughter and a career, a time when she was blissfully unaware of what was happening to the government.

Our guests today are Margaret Atwood, prolific Canadian author of short stories, essays, poems, and of course, the novel The Handmaid's Tale, and Bruce Miller, the executive producer and showrunner of the new Hulu series.

As many critics have pointed out, the timing of the series seems eerily prescient -- though production actually wrapped before the 2016 election.

Atwood, now 77, has seen her most famous novel adapted many times over the past 30 years. She talks about some of those adaptations, what's worked and what hasn't, and what she thinks about Hulu's take on the book.

She and Miller tell us how they approached making any plot changes for the new series, when they realized the show might be more relevant than they initially intended, and what they've got in mind for season two.

Source

Feed

Margaret Atwood and Bruce Miller on 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The Business 2017-05-08T09:00:00-07:00

Korey Dane: Half Asleep
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-08T09:00:00-07:00

Looped: The Seshen
KCRW Music 2017-05-07T18:00:00-07:00

Album Preview: Ásgeir – Afterglow
KCRW Music 2017-05-06T18:00:00-07:00

Video Premiere: Husky – Ghost
KCRW Music 2017-05-06T10:00:00-07:00

Ivanka Trump's book gets reviewed with ridicule
To the Point 2017-05-05T16:00:00-07:00

AHCA: A Republican 'victory' that might not last
To the Point 2017-05-05T14:00:00-07:00

Ron Padgett: Motor Maids across the Continent
Bookworm 2017-05-05T12:00:00-07:00

What the GOP health care bill means for California
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-05T12:00:00-07:00

DJ Shadow
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-05T10:00:00-07:00

Harriet Brown: Cryptid
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-05T09:00:00-07:00

Memories of Being On Air the Night of 4/29/92
KCRW Music 2017-05-04T16:18:05-07:00

America's moral authority: Is it credible?
To the Point 2017-05-04T14:00:00-07:00

Trump and the GOP take White House victory laps
To the Point 2017-05-04T14:00:00-07:00

What's in the approved Republican health care bill?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-04T12:00:00-07:00

Jason Schwartzman: My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea
The Treatment 2017-05-04T09:00:00-07:00

Is laughing at Attorney General Sessions a crime?
To the Point 2017-05-03T15:00:00-07:00

A New York Times op-ed on climate change sparks uproar
To the Point 2017-05-03T14:00:00-07:00

Melvoin v. Zimmer: A debate over the future of LAUSD
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-03T12:00:00-07:00

Björk
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-03T10:00:00-07:00

Michelle Obama, LA 2024, Vespertine
Design and Architecture 2017-05-03T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE