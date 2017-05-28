MBE Top 10 This Week

ON AIR
As the story goes, Nick Murphy left behind his Chet Faker moniker on the advice of super producer Rick Rubin. He tops this week’s MBE Top 10 with a track co-produced by Kaytranada from his newly released “Missing Link” EP.

Indie rock heavy hitters Grizzly Bear, The National and Broken Social Scene (live on MBE June 22!) hold strong this week, as a couple locals make their way onto the chart — props to LA’s own Korey Dane and Local Natives!

Phoenix released the title track from their new album, which is out next week. Hear them LIVE on MBE on their release day, June 9.

Check out a couple tracks!

