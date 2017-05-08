Measles strikes Minnesota town targeted by anti-vaccine activists

Andrew Wakefield founded the movement against vaccinations — with the claim that they're responsible for autism and bowel disease. Detailed investigation has discredited Wakelfield's conclusions — and Lancet, the medical journal that originally published his work has retracted it.



Photo by hdptcar

But a new measles outbreak among Somali-Americans in Minneapolis demonstrates its continuing impact. Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, says it's difficult to convince people about facts when they believe they can't trust the government.