ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Scheer Intelligence

Melvin A. Goodman: A truth-teller at the CIA

July 8, 2017 • 1:00 PM PT
Listen
Scheer Intelligence

Melvin A. Goodman: A truth-teller at the CIA

July 8, 2017 • 1:00 PM PT

Melvin A. Goodman spent over four decades in government at the CIA, State Department and as a professor at the Defense Department’s War College. His most recent book is Whistleblower at the CIA: An Insider’s Account of the Politics of Intelligence. Goodman and host Robert Scheer discuss presidents' conflicting views of the CIA and the politicization of intelligence over the past several decades. Goodman tells Robert Scheer that the US had the intelligence to prevent Pearl Harbor and 9/11, but the failure was with the analysis of that intelligence. And Goodman says in order for the relationship between the United States and Russia to stabilize, the two countries need to restart the program of de-nuclearization that began more than half a century ago.

Photo by Sean Dellorco

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Melvin A. Goodman: A truth-teller at the CIA
Scheer Intelligence 2017-07-08T13:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Aaron Byrd 2017-07-08T16:00:00-07:00

Audio Rewind : LCD Soundsystem
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-08T15:30:00-07:00

Does Santa Barbara hate food trucks?
For The Curious 2017-07-08T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Travis Holcombe 2017-07-08T10:00:00-07:00

'California's Gold' cameraman reminisces
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-07-08T09:30:00-07:00

New and Noteworthy Releases
Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet 2017-07-08T09:00:00-07:00

Presidents Trump and Putin meet privately
Left, Right & Center 2017-07-07T20:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Anthony Valadez 2017-07-07T16:00:00-07:00

Music For Your Weekend
2017-07-07T14:30:00-07:00

The summit within the summit
To the Point 2017-07-07T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-07T13:30:00-07:00

Kan Wakan: "Phantasmagoria Part 1" track premiere
2017-07-07T13:00:00-07:00

How safe is the air inside your car?
For The Curious 2017-07-07T12:00:00-07:00

Dan Auerbach live for KCRW
2017-07-07T10:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Mario Cotto 2017-07-07T10:00:00-07:00

Peter Cole: Hymns & Qualms
Bookworm 2017-07-07T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Planetarium - Saturn
Today's Top Tune 2017-07-07T09:00:00-07:00

What's at stake as Trump meets Putin?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-07-06T20:00:00-07:00

Colombia's FARC rebels prepare to enter the peacetime economy
To the Point 2017-07-06T16:30:00-07:00

Pan Caliente: LAMC Preview
2017-07-06T16:30:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE