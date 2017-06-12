ON AIR
Metropolis

Metropolis: Offaiah Exclusive Mix

June 12, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT
Metropolis: Offaiah Exclusive Mix

June 12, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT

Elusive DJ/Producer Offaiah is known for his mysteriously low profile in the electronica scene. After making an impact with his smash hit “Trouble” last summer, Offaiah made his highly anticipated return this spring with “Run,” another bonafide floor-filling single for the Argentine producer.

Despite these hits, Offaiah remains an enigma, skirting the limelight and preferring to let the music do the talking. He offers an exclusive mix for this week's Metropolis. Keep an eye out for upcoming tour dates from Offaiah, this fall.

Tracklist:

1. Offaiah - Run 
2. Marian Hill - Down (Franky Rizardo Extended Remix) 
3. Ferreck Dawn - Rickin’ (Orignal Mix) 
4. Jupiter Pace - The Beat (Original Mix) 
5. RAYE - The Line (OFFAIAH Remix) 
6. CamelPhat - Hangin’ Out With Charlie (Original Mix) 
7. Magician - Tied Up (OFFAIAH Remix) 
8. Offaiah - Trouble (Original Mix) 
9. Ben Remember - Always (Original Mix) 
10. Andrea Oliva - Soho Nights (Original Mix) 
11. Cristoph - The Upside Down (Original Mix) 
12. Flashmob - Freakin Babe (Original Mix)

