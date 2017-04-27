Michael Flynn ensnared in foreign payments scandal

Congressman Elijah Cummings released documents Thursday showing that President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn was warned not to accept foreign government payments in 2014. Flynn still took a $45,000 speaking fee in 2015 from the Kremlin-backed news network RT. The released documents also reveal that the Defense Department’s top watchdog opened an investigation into those payments.
Nicholas Schmidle, New Yorker magazine (@nickschmidle)
