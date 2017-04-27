ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Michael Flynn ensnared in foreign payments scandal

April 27, 2017 • 3:00 PM PT
Listen
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Michael Flynn ensnared in foreign payments scandal

April 27, 2017 • 3:00 PM PT

Photo: House Oversight and Government Reform Committee ranking member Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks about former national security adviser Michael Flynn during a news conference on President Trump's first 100 days on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S April 27, 2017. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Pentagon investigates Mike Flynn taking payments from foreign groups 14 MIN, 19 SEC

Congressman Elijah Cummings released documents Thursday showing that President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn was warned not to accept foreign government payments in 2014. Flynn still took a $45,000 speaking fee in 2015 from the Kremlin-backed news network RT. The released documents also reveal that the Defense Department’s top watchdog opened an investigation into those payments.

Guests:
Nicholas Schmidle, New Yorker magazine (@nickschmidle)

More:
Michael Flynn Under Defense Dept. Investigation Over Foreign Payment
MICHAEL FLYNN, GENERAL CHAOS

Which documentary to watch on the LA Riots? 13 MIN, 2 SEC

The 25th anniversary of the LA Riots is this weekend. Several new documentaries offer their take on the five days of mayhem that left some 50 people dead and 2000 injured.

Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)

More:
L.A. riots, Rodney King beating verdict revisited in 25th anniversary documentaries

'Casting JonBenet' explores how we see traumatic events 14 MIN, 17 SEC

Six-year-old pageant queen JonBenet Ramsey was found murdered in the basement of her family’s home 21 years ago. The case was never solved. A new documentary about JonBenet doesn’t attempt to find out what really happened. Instead, “Casting JonBenet” is an experiment in the human imagination, from the grotesque to the traumatic.

Guests:
Kitty Green, Director (@kittygreen)

FCC threatens net neutrality, and Amazon judges your clothes 8 MIN, 14 SEC

FCC chair Ajit Pai outlined his plans to undo Obama-era net neutrality rules, which require internet companies to treat all internet traffic equally. Amazon just introduced Echo Look, which lets its original voice assistant, Alexa, judge what you wear and help you pick your outfit.

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)

Source

Feed

Michael Flynn ensnared in foreign payments scandal
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-27T15:00:00-07:00

Spacecraft Cassini's grand finale
To the Point 2017-04-27T15:00:00-07:00

North Korea: Are US provocations making things better or worse?
To the Point 2017-04-27T14:00:00-07:00

Oprah Winfrey & George C. Wolfe: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Treatment 2017-04-27T09:00:00-07:00

Body language
The Document 2017-04-26T21:00:00-07:00

Executive Order puts Antiquity Act under scrutiny
To the Point 2017-04-26T15:00:00-07:00

Does "hire an American" mean fire a foreigner?
To the Point 2017-04-26T14:00:00-07:00

Mac DeMarco
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-04-26T12:59:00-07:00

Scathing audit finds UC President's office hid $175 million
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-26T12:00:00-07:00

SYML: Where's My Love
Today's Top Tune 2017-04-26T09:00:00-07:00

Neutra landmark, Thom Mayne's home, I.M. Pei turns 100
Design and Architecture 2017-04-26T09:00:00-07:00

Is Trump trying to start a trade war with Canada?
To the Point 2017-04-25T16:00:00-07:00

Do the first hundred days really matter?
To the Point 2017-04-25T14:00:00-07:00

Real Estate
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-04-25T14:00:00-07:00

Lead poisoning hits LA County
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-25T12:00:00-07:00

Benjamin Booker: Witness (feat. Mavis Staples)
Today's Top Tune 2017-04-25T09:00:00-07:00

In Janesville, WI, Middle America meets the new American dream
To the Point 2017-04-24T14:00:00-07:00

Cancer, Monsanto and the EPA
KCRW Investigates 2017-04-24T10:34:45-07:00

In 'Free Fire,' Ben Wheatley wants to "meet the audience halfway"
The Business 2017-04-24T09:00:00-07:00

What's at stake if Hollywood writers strike?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-24T00:00:00-07:00

Fear of deportation in a California town
For The Curious 2017-04-23T20:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE