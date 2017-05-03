ON AIR
Design and Architecture

Michelle Obama, LA 2024, Vespertine

May 3, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Design and Architecture

Michelle Obama, LA 2024, Vespertine

May 3, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

Photo: The building that will house Vespertine, a new restaurant in Culver City's Hayden Tract. It was designed by Eric Owen Moss Architects. (Avishay Artsy)

Michelle Obama at the AIA National Convention 3 MIN, 56 SEC


Michelle Obama speaks to AIA president Thomas Vonier
at the AIA 2017 National Convention in Orlando, Florida
Photo by Frances Anderton

The American Institute of Architects held their national convention in Orlando last week. And the keynote speaker was none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama, in her first public appearance since returning to private life. Turns out, she feels quite strongly about architecture.


Rendering of the proposed Obama Presidential Center campus,
designed by Tod Williams Billie Tsien. Courtesy of the Obama Foundation

Hear her views on why buildings matter, how home life has changed since leaving the White House, her hopes for the presidential library to be built on Chicago's South Side, and what the profession can do to widen access to the field of architecture. It all starts with children.

Thanks to Miriam Sitz, web editor at Architectural Record, for providing DnA with her audio recording of Michelle Obama's conversation with AIA president Tom Vonier.

Guests:
Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States (@michelleobama)

More:
Anna Fixsen on Michelle Obama's conversation with AIA President Tom Vonier
Michelle Obama's AIA conference speech urges architects to help cities

Olympics officials to visit Los Angeles 10 MIN, 32 SEC

It's now down to two cities, Los Angeles and Paris, competing to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. A final decision is coming in September. But next week, 13 officials with the International Olympic Committee will visit Los Angeles for three days to learn more about our city's bid. So how does LA compete with the City of Lights?


Bill Hanway, Global Sports Leader at AECOM,
speaks to KCRW's Frances Anderton
Photo by Avishay Artsy

Bill Hanway is AECOM's global sports leader and is helping to run the LA 2024 campaign. He talks about LA's plan for a low-cost “sustainable” Olympics that will recycle and reuse rather than build white elephants, what kind of sand qualifies for beach volleyball events, and why they are ignoring hints that Paris will get the 2024 games and LA will host in 2028.

Guests:
Bill Hanway, AECOM (@billhanway)

More:
LA Times reports that Paris and LA might split Olympics between 2024 and 2028
Curbed's coverage of the Long Beach venues and other LA 2024 stories
Bill Hanway spoke with DnA about designs for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

A chef and an architect create Vespertine 13 MIN, 7 SEC

Eric Owen Moss has spent 30 years turning industrial buildings owned by equally maverick developer Frederick Smith in Culver City's Hayden Tract into a gallery of idiosyncratic buildings with names like Stealth, Beehive, Umbrella and Slash/Backslash.

One of them, named Waffle, caught the attention of whizzkid chef Jordan Kahn, who has dreamed up a dining experience to match the building he calls "an alien artifact that's been here for a billion years."


Chef Jordan Kahn (L) and architect Eric Owen Moss, creators of Vespertine
Photo by Avishay Artsy

Kahn has worked with Moss, as well perfumiers, composers and other artists to create a highly sensory, and exclusive, eating adventure called Vespertine.

DnA gets a preview of the restaurant, encountering what Kahn describes as "the most incredible banquettes and tables ever made in the history of restaurants" as well as many other delights in a highly creative collaboration between an architect and a chef.

Guests:
Jordan Kahn, Vespertine
Eric Owen Moss, Principal of Eric Owen Moss Architects

More:
Gillian Ferguson previews Vespertine for the Los Angeles Times
LA Weekly previews Vespertine
Jordan Kahn makes Forbes '30 Under 30' list
DnA talks to Eric Owen Moss on his departure from SCI-Arc
Metropolis Magazine surveys Moss' impact on the Hayden Tract and Culver City

