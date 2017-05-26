Music For Your Weekend

With releases from Mac DeMarco, Juana Molina, Niia and Harriet Brown – May has proven to be a great one for music. This last full week of the month continues that streak. Here are a few new releases you should check out.

Oumou Sangaré – Mogoya

Oumou Sangaré’s powerful and classic Wassoulou vocals have defined her 25 year (+) career. Sangaré is one of the biggest artist out of Mali, whose albums rarely disappoint and Mogoya is no exception to this rule. I have been in high anticipation of this album because every song I’ve heard so far is pleasing to both the ears and soul. I don’t think this one will stray far from my top ten of 2017. I really like “Kamalemba” & “Kounkoun” and find myself obsessing over “Yere Faga” which features those classic Tony Allen drums.

Nick Hakim – Green Twins

Speaking of albums you’ll find in my top ten of 2017, Green Twins is sure to make the cut for several of KCRW DJs at the end of this year. What can I say? Nick Hakim is a supreme talent. I have been following his career since he burst onto the scene with two EPs in 2014. Three years later, the Brooklyn based Hakim has released his debut full length Green Twins. This album is sooo good. Filled with solid 60s era rock drums, great guitar playing and song writing; Green Twins is a dream like, hazy, rhythm & blues album through and through. The lo-fi quality Hakim added to his raspy vocals mixed with a healthy amount of reverb makes for a seductive listening experience. By the way, he’ll be stopping by Morning Becomes Eclectic on June 13th. You don’t want to miss that one.

Karavan – Karavan

Karavan is a duo comprised of world renowned Belgian DJ/producer, Lefto and Los Angeles DJ/producer Free the Robots. The story goes, the two found themselves on tour together a year and a half ago and decided to do a record with the beats they were making from inspiration collected along the way. With all that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Karavan is laced with exotic melodies from around the world, with the boom bap of hip hop. If you like DJ Vadim, Gaslamp Killer or Flying Lotus you’ll love Karavan.