ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
KCRW Music

Music For Your Weekend

June 2, 2017 • 12:30 PM PT

Once again, we find ourselves blessed with an abundance of new musical riches from Dan Auerbach, to Dan Croll, to other artists not named Dan…of course you may just want to spend your weekend playing the new Arcade Fire single over and over. That would be completely understandable. Should you find yourself in need of more options though, never fear, we’ve got you covered!

Washed Out – “Get Lost”

The four years that we’ve been without new music from Washed Out have been very deeply felt by yours truly. This is the kind of music that most directly speaks to my soul. Thankfully this single was well worth the wait. Washed Out has combined his indie sensibilities with his deep appreciation for Italo Disco and produced a new track with immensely pleasurable results. I can only hope (for your sake) that you are listening and dancing already.

Hot Collars – “Tongue Tied (The Go! Team Remix)”

Hot Collars are based in the U.K., and that’s about all we know about them. Fortunately their ridiculously catchy single “Tongue Tied” more than speaks for itself. Now that they’ve been remixed by their fellow countrymen/women in The Go! Team, there is even more incentive for you to jump onto their wavelength and party down.

Perera Elsewhere “Karam”

London born, Berlin based Perera Elsewhere just released her second album, All of This, today; and it is a glorious thing. “Karam” is an album highlight with it’s sultry minimalism, and sly update on a very recognizable 50 Cent lyric. Put this on, and prepare yourself for the vibe-iest of weekends.

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music 2017-06-02T12:30:00-07:00

Go inside a classroom that's fighting Trump on immigration
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-02T12:00:00-07:00

Trump says goodbye Paris Accord
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-02T12:00:00-07:00

Punk Rock changed Justin Theroux's life
@kcrw 2017-06-02T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Mario Cotto 2017-06-02T10:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Wilco
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-02T09:00:00-07:00

Claudio Magris: Blameless
Bookworm 2017-06-02T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Grizzly Bear - Mourning Sound
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-02T09:00:00-07:00

Some of Trump's 'angel moms' now feel exploited
To the Point 2017-06-01T16:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Jason Kramer 2017-06-01T16:00:00-07:00

Is America retreating from the world?
To the Point 2017-06-01T14:00:00-07:00

Audio Rewind: LCD Soundsystem
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-01T12:30:00-07:00

New Music From The War On Drugs
KCRW Music 2017-06-01T12:00:00-07:00

Summer Nights with CHICO MANN & CAPTAIN PLANET and DJ Marion Hodges
2017-06-01T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Gary Calamar 2017-06-01T10:00:00-07:00

Brazilian Girls: Pirates
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-01T09:00:00-07:00

ICYMI: Ryan Adams
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-01T09:00:00-07:00

Lucia Micarelli: An Evening with Lucia Micarelli
The Treatment 2017-06-01T09:00:00-07:00

Gov. Jerry Brown: California and China will fight climate change together
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-31T20:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Dan Wilcox 2017-05-31T16:00:00-07:00

Trump likely to pull US out of Paris Climate Agreement
To the Point 2017-05-31T14:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE