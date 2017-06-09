Music For Your Weekend

Two Americans and a Dutchman…Yeah, I know, it sounds like the beginning of a joke. Here are a few recent releases that I’m digging and I have a feeling you might too.

Dan Auerbach – Waiting On A Song

From his work with The Black Keys and The Arcs to collaborations with Dr. John, Danger Mouse, St. Vincent, Bombino, Hanni El Khatib and countless others, Dan Auerbach has emerged as one of the most prolific song writers and producers of our time. His latest solo album only reinforces this narrative. Waiting On A Song combines blues, elements of pop, folk and country with touches of soul and classic 70s rock n’ roll. Simply put, this record is truly Americana. One of my favorite songs is “King Of A One Horse Town.”

Korey Dane – Chamber Girls

Speaking of classic Americana…Korey Dane has been on my radar since his Innovative Leisure debut Youngblood in 2015. You hear a bit of Jeff Buckley & M Ward mixed with some Connor Oberst & Sufjan Stevens. Dane’s sound is about as classic Americana as his vintage looks. Korey is Cherokee Indian, Japanese & Caucasian. He’s also hitched around the country by himself, twice, and he’s only 26 yrs old. Dane’s music is sourced from a wealth of influences and he possess the vocal presence of someone twice his age. You can hear all of this on latest album Chamber Girls.

Full Crate – Vogue EP

Full Crate really made a name for himself as part of the duo Full Crate x Mar some years ago. The Dutch producer created these incredibly sexy and soulful compositions that are perfect for certain – ummm – activities you may participate late at night 🙂 Well, not much has changed over the the last several years. FC continues to make music perfect for the late night. However, instead of crafting the soundtrack for an evening of “Netflix & Chill” he now concentrates on making music guaranteed to get the dance floor sweatin’! You don’t believe me? I dare you to try to sit still to Vogue, the title track from his latest EP.