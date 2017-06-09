ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
KCRW Music

Music For Your Weekend

June 9, 2017 • 3:30 PM PT

Two Americans and a Dutchman…Yeah, I know, it sounds like the beginning of a joke. Here are a few recent releases that I’m digging and I have a feeling you might too.

Dan AuerbachWaiting On A Song

From his work with The Black Keys and The Arcs to collaborations with Dr. John, Danger Mouse, St. Vincent, Bombino, Hanni El Khatib and countless others, Dan Auerbach has emerged as one of the most prolific song writers and producers of our time. His latest solo album only reinforces this narrative. Waiting On A Song combines blues, elements of pop, folk and country with touches of soul and classic 70s rock n’ roll. Simply put, this record is truly Americana. One of my favorite songs is “King Of A One Horse Town.”

Korey DaneChamber Girls

Speaking of classic Americana…Korey Dane has been on my radar since his Innovative Leisure debut Youngblood in 2015. You hear a bit of Jeff Buckley & M Ward mixed with some Connor Oberst & Sufjan Stevens. Dane’s sound is about as classic Americana as his vintage looks. Korey is Cherokee Indian, Japanese & Caucasian. He’s also hitched around the country by himself, twice, and he’s only 26 yrs old. Dane’s music is sourced from a wealth of influences and he possess the vocal presence of someone twice his age. You can hear all of this on latest album Chamber Girls.

Full CrateVogue EP

Full Crate really made a name for himself as part of the duo Full Crate x Mar some years ago. The Dutch producer created these incredibly sexy and soulful compositions that are perfect for certain – ummm – activities you may participate late at night 🙂 Well, not much has changed over the the last several years. FC continues to make music perfect for the late night. However, instead of crafting the soundtrack for an evening of “Netflix & Chill” he now concentrates on making music guaranteed to get the dance floor sweatin’! You don’t believe me? I dare you to try to sit still to Vogue, the title track from his latest EP.

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music 2017-06-09T15:30:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Franz Ferdinand
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-09T16:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Anthony Valadez 2017-06-09T16:00:00-07:00

Who's to blame for the opioid crisis?
To the Point 2017-06-09T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-09T13:30:00-07:00

Summer Nights with Chicano Batman and DJ Anthony Valadez, June 17 @ 7:30pm
2017-06-09T11:00:00-07:00

Inside California's largest immigration detention facility
For The Curious 2017-06-09T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Marion Hodges 2017-06-09T10:00:00-07:00

Download: Offa Rex - The Queen of Hearts
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-09T09:00:00-07:00

Colm Tóibín: House of Names
Bookworm 2017-06-09T09:00:00-07:00

Accusations of lying fly between James Comey and White House
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-08T20:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Jason Kramer 2017-06-08T16:00:00-07:00

Phoenix live in the studio tomorrow!
Announcement 2017-06-08T14:33:00-07:00

Ex-FBI Director Comey tells his side of the story
To the Point 2017-06-08T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-08T13:30:00-07:00

James Comey on Russian meddling in the US election
@NPR 2017-06-08T10:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Gary Calamar 2017-06-08T10:00:00-07:00

Download: Pokey LaFarge - Must Be a Reason
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-08T09:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Nikki Lane
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-08T09:00:00-07:00

Singing and fighting in 'Band Aid'
The Treatment 2017-06-08T09:00:00-07:00

Watch: James Comey testifies
2017-06-08T07:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE