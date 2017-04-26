Neutra landmark, Thom Mayne's home, I.M. Pei turns 100

A corner of the Neutra VDL Studio and Residences in Silver Lake
Photo by David Hartwell
Pioneering architect Richard Neutra's VDL Studio and Residences in Silver Lake have been added to the list of national historic landmarks. This past Sunday a crowd of supporters gathered at the house for a celebration. The home's owner, Cal Poly Pomona Foundation, shepherded the application. It got help in DC from Los Angeles Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. He takes time out from investigating the Trump-Russia connection to talk about the pleasures of architecture and the importance of art in challenging times.
Guests:
Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA) (@RepAdamSchiff)
Linda Dishman, Los Angeles Conservancy (@LAConservancy)
More:
