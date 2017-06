The hits keep rolling in!

Arcade Fire just announced that their fifth studio full-length album, Everything Now, will be out July 28th; and with the announcement came the accompanying video for the title track. The disco-tinged single features production from Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter.

The band will hit the road in support of the new album, making a stop in Los Angeles @ the Forum, October 20th.

Watch the video for “Everything Now” below and get ready to tap your toes.

(photo c/o: Guy Aroch)