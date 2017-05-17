New Music From The National

Following a number of teasers, The National have made their anticipated return with a new single titled, “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness.” The five-piece band also officially announced their seventh studio album Sleep Well Beast will be out 9/8 (pre-order and full album details via 4AD).

The track features the sturdy and driving sound we expect from The National, but they take on a jagged, electronic-tinged direction with a ‘Dead-ish‘ swirling guitar solo to boot. Promising early returns from one of our favorites.

Watch the video (directed by Casey Reas) below and heads up that they will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl October, 11th.

Bonus: while we wait for that tour date to come around, check out their most recent MBE session in support of 2013’s excellent Trouble Will Find Me.

(photo: Graham MacIndoe)