ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
KCRW Music

New Music From The National

May 17, 2017 • 12:00 AM PT
Sleep Well Beast

Following a number of teasers, The National have made their anticipated return with a new single titled, “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness.” The five-piece band also officially announced their seventh studio album Sleep Well Beast will be out 9/8 (pre-order and full album details via 4AD).

The track features the sturdy and driving sound we expect from The National, but they take on a jagged, electronic-tinged direction with a ‘Dead-ish‘ swirling guitar solo to boot. Promising early returns from one of our favorites.

Watch the video (directed by Casey Reas) below and heads up that they will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl October, 11th.

Bonus: while we wait for that tour date to come around, check out their most recent MBE session in support of 2013’s excellent Trouble Will Find Me.

(photo: Graham MacIndoe)

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

New Music From The National
KCRW Music 2017-05-17T00:00:00-07:00

Show #210: Miles Davis’s Classic “On Green Dolphin Street”
KCRW Music 2017-05-16T20:00:00-07:00

Looped: #SupportKCRW
2017-05-16T17:04:29-07:00

Trump's intelligence disclosures cause chaos
To the Point 2017-05-16T14:00:00-07:00

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Life, Life
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-16T09:00:00-07:00

The ransomware outbreak continues
To the Point 2017-05-15T17:00:00-07:00

What's next for the FBI… and the GOP?
To the Point 2017-05-15T14:00:00-07:00

Trump's travel ban goes to 9th Circuit Court
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-15T12:00:00-07:00

Comedian Vir Das offers 'Abroad Understanding'
The Business 2017-05-15T09:00:00-07:00

Big Thief: Mythological Beauty
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-15T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Bo Leibowitz 2017-05-14T09:00:00-07:00

Track Premiere: Goldroom – “Spread Love”
KCRW Music 2017-05-13T15:00:00-07:00

Ikutaro Kakehashi, Inventor of the 808 Drum Machine and MIDI, RIP
KCRW Music 2017-05-13T09:00:00-07:00

Should we 'hack the climate' to fight global warming?
To the Point 2017-05-12T14:00:00-07:00

Political hopeful Joe Bray-Ali explains his controversial comments
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-12T12:00:00-07:00

Richard Bausch: Living in the Weather of the World
Bookworm 2017-05-12T09:00:00-07:00

Alice Coltrane: Om Rama
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-12T09:00:00-07:00

Trump's Russia ties intensify with Comey firing
To the Point 2017-05-11T14:00:00-07:00

Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye Look Back
Henry Rollins 2017-05-11T14:00:00-07:00

Comey firing: What we know now, where the FBI goes from here
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-11T12:00:00-07:00

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent
The Treatment 2017-05-11T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE