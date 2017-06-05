New Music From The War On Drugs

The War On Drugs have followed up their epic, 11 minute slow burner “Thinking Of A Place“, with a new single and album announcement.

A Deeper Understanding will be out August 25th (via Atlantic) and the band will kickoff a two month tour on the heels of the release. The Philly band’s fourth full-length was recorded in Los Angeles and New York, led by frontman Adam Granduciel’s knack for studio precision and sound production.

New song “Holding On” features hints of synth, slide guitar and a propulsive melody that sends the track into the rafters. It’s the golden era, Americana rock we’ve come to expect from The War On Drugs and only further builds the anticipation for the forthcoming album.

Check out the new single below and get your tickets for their show at the Greek Theatre, October 5th (you’ll want to be there…trust).

(photo c/o Shawn Brackbill)