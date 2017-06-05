ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
KCRW Music

New Music From The War On Drugs

June 5, 2017 • 12:30 PM PT

The War On Drugs have followed up their epic, 11 minute slow burner “Thinking Of A Place“, with a new single and album announcement.

A Deeper Understanding will be out August 25th (via Atlantic) and the band will kickoff a two month tour on the heels of the release. The Philly band’s fourth full-length was recorded in Los Angeles and New York, led by frontman Adam Granduciel’s knack for studio precision and sound production.

New song “Holding On” features hints of synth, slide guitar and a propulsive melody that sends the track into the rafters. It’s the golden era, Americana rock we’ve come to expect from The War On Drugs and only further builds the anticipation for the forthcoming album.

Check out the new single below and get your tickets for their show at the Greek Theatre, October 5th (you’ll want to be there…trust).

(photo c/o Shawn Brackbill)

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

New Music From The War On Drugs
KCRW Music 2017-06-05T12:30:00-07:00

The Moth Mainstage in Los Angeles
2017-06-05T11:30:00-07:00

Sunday's Latest Show
Anne Litt 2017-06-05T10:00:00-07:00

Trump's tweets and the travel ban
@NPR 2017-06-05T10:00:00-07:00

Download: Fenech-Soler - Night Time TV
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-05T09:00:00-07:00

In 'Speechless,' Scott Silveri combines comedy, family & disability
The Business 2017-06-05T09:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Chico Mann & Captain Planet
2017-06-05T09:00:00-07:00

Rhythm Planet Recommends: 6 L.A. Concerts & Festivals to Watch for in June
KCRW Music 2017-06-04T15:30:00-07:00

Audio Rewind: Dwight Yoakam
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-04T13:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Garth Trinidad 2017-06-04T10:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Bo Leibowitz 2017-06-04T09:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Andrew Bird
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-04T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Aaron Byrd 2017-06-03T16:00:00-07:00

KCRW Presents: Pool Parties, Planetarium and Paul Weller
KCRW Music 2017-06-03T13:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Travis Holcombe 2017-06-03T10:00:00-07:00

President Trump: US to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord
Left, Right & Center 2017-06-03T09:00:00-07:00

Mount Kimbie
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-03T09:00:00-07:00

8 Eclectic Releases From Around the Globe
Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet 2017-06-03T09:00:00-07:00

TV in the age of covfefe
To the Point 2017-06-02T17:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Anthony Valadez 2017-06-02T16:00:00-07:00

New Music From Arcade Fire
KCRW Music 2017-06-02T15:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE