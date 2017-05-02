ON AIR
May 2, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
May 2, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

After having two heavy hitters produce her first two records, Nashville-based country singer Nikki Lane decided to take things into her own hands for Highway Queen. She holds nothing back on this rollicking collection of tunes and we’ll see it live in studio before she heads out to Stagecoach.

Technical Support:
Kat Yore – Recording Engineer
Theo Kovalesky – Sound Intern
Alex Pieros, Grant Buckerfield, Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett, Michael Verdin, Patricia Varas - Web Video Producers

Photo by Eden Tyler

