Officer found not guilty in shooting death of Philando Castile

June 16, 2017 • 1:45 PM PT

@kcrw 2017-06-16T13:45:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Mac DeMarco
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-16T16:30:00-07:00

Anthony Valadez 2017-06-16T16:00:00-07:00

Big trouble in little Qatar as diplomatic crisis grows
To the Point 2017-06-16T14:00:00-07:00

Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-16T13:30:00-07:00

Does Tesla promise a better future?
For The Curious 2017-06-16T11:00:00-07:00

Live Event: Summer Nights with Chicano Batman and DJ Anthony Valadez, June 17 @ 7:30pm
2017-06-16T11:00:00-07:00

Mario Cotto 2017-06-16T10:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Nick Hakim
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-16T09:30:00-07:00

Yiyun Li: Dear Friend, from My Life, I Write to You in Your Life
Bookworm 2017-06-16T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Joey Bada$$ - Temptation
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-16T09:00:00-07:00

Will Uber's fall change Silicon Valley?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-15T20:00:00-07:00

Can Santa Barbara really hit 100% renewable energy by 2030?
For The Curious 2017-06-15T18:00:00-07:00

Jason Kramer 2017-06-15T16:00:00-07:00

In this political climate, are Americans headed for a divorce?
To the Point 2017-06-15T16:00:00-07:00

Gun violence strikes Congress: How will lawmakers respond?
To the Point 2017-06-15T14:00:00-07:00

Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-15T13:30:00-07:00

Binge listen: 'Celestial Blood'
Celestial Blood 2017-06-15T12:00:00-07:00

Live Event: Khalid and Bibi Bourelly at Santa Monica Pier with DJ Anthony Valadez, June 22 @ 7pm
2017-06-15T11:30:00-07:00

Gary Calamar 2017-06-15T10:00:00-07:00

Download: Tei Shi - How Far
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-15T09:00:00-07:00
