Pan Caliente: Coachella Picks 2017

April 11, 2017 • 1:20 PM PT

Following a bit of a dry spell, the “music in Spanish vein” at Coachella is BACK! And, it is a fine return to form for the Festival whose side stages have been graced by heavyweight headliners like Café Tacvba, Bajofondo, Julieta Venegas, Hello Seahorse!, Carla Morrison, and Caifanes.

Coachella is incredibly overwhelming; so many bands & parties, so little time. But, if you’re looking to trek the unbeaten path this year, we recommend you miss that day party you RSVP’d to, and head over to the grounds early for some true music discovery ala Musica Indie.

Friday, April 14 & 21

Diamante Electrico – Colombian Rockers that bring it raw, loud, and fun. I’ve seen them in Festival settings in years past and they rule. (for those planning to see: Guided by Voices)

Tall Juan – Argentine expat who channels the hipster NY music scene with a thick accent (full disclosure: it’s actually in English)  (for those planning to see: Surf Curse)

Saturday April 15 & 22

Chicano Batman – We’ve championed this band since the very beginning here at KCRW and if you haven’t seen them by now, getting downright and sexy on the fairgrounds with some Nu Chicano Soul is the way to usher in the twilight. (for those planning to see: Shannon and the Clams)

Thee CommonsThee quintessential, LA party band at the moment. With their signature “Psychedelic Cumbia punk,” they are sure to shake the masses and they were ranked number 28 on LA Weekly’s “Every Act Playing Coachella,” list! (for those planning to see: The Interrupters)

Las Ligas Menores – Guitar driven, indie rock, in Spanish. Discordant vocals that are still appealing. It’s a great glimpse into the bubbling music scene in Buenos Aires. (for those planning to see: Warpaint)

QUITAPENAS – Celebrating traditional sounds of the Amazonian and Andean regions, this Southern California group has been winning fans in a grass roots way, performance after performance. You will dance. (for those planning to see: Toots & the Maytals)

Sunday, April 16 & 23

HINDS – Impressing audiences at SXSW in 2016 helped this Madrid based femme quartet shed their “hyped blog band” epithet. They are the real deal and bring a jangly garage rock you will enjoy. (for those planning to see: Mitski)

Los Blenders – A throwback to when Surf Rock and ‘Rocanroll’ were one big sonic party. Los Blenders bring infectious melody and reverbed vocals that will sound great in this setting. (for those planning to see: Allah-las)

