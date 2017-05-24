Pan Caliente: May Playlist

There is so much good music being released in 2017! This month our infinite repeat tracks feature a slight Argentine bias.

We’ve got the melodic sweetness of Tobogán Andaluz; an out of character dance track from the verbally robust Sol Pereyra; a sonic cacophony courtesy of the incomparable Juana Molina; and the emotionally charged Andean folk music of Dat Garcia, as well as Barrio Lindo.

Sprinkled in – you’ll also hear great new tracks from non-Argentine outfits like: CLUBZ, Silverio, Los Romanticos de Zacatecas, and the always impeccable La Santa Cecilia.

Get at it!