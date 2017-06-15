ON AIR
Patty Jenkins: Wonder Woman

June 15, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Having last directed 2003s Monster, Patty Jenkins reenters the realm of directing with the summer blockbuster Wonder Woman. Tackling a story of female empowerment set in the culturally complex setting of World War I, Jenkins creates a universal tone while portraying a female lead who is both fierce and loving. Today, Jenkins explains her visual juxtaposition of the mythological "Themyscira" to "man's world" and her use of artist John Singer Sargent-inspired color in the film.

Photo: Director Patty Jenkins with actress Gal Gadot on the set of Wonder Woman.

