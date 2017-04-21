ON AIR
Peter Bjorn and John – The Makin’ of Breakin’ Point

April 21, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT

Indie pop trio Peter Bjorn and John released their infectious seventh full-length studio album, “Breakin’ Point” last summer and lucky for us, they’re set to pump that album up with bonus material and demos for Record Store Day.

To celebrate the release, the band made a mini-documentary to take fans behind the scenes of the recording process. It features commentary from PB&J and producers, studio jam sessions and plenty of footage of them wearing their sweet custom jackets. Today, we are very pleased to premiere the mini-doc Makin’ Point.

Here’s John on the album:

“To make our seventh album was like our equivalent to the Swedish engineer Andrees polar expedition in 1897. He and his two colleagues had this idea to fly a crappy hydrogen gas balloon over the arctic. We had this idea to make an indie pop album that would be as epic as Michael Jacksons ”Thriller.” None of us had a plan how to make this happen. It took almost 5 years and we almost crashed in the middle of nowhere.”

Watch Makin’ Point below and revisit their most recent Morning Becomes Eclectic live session.

Peter Bjorn and John – The Makin' of Breakin' Point
2017-04-21

