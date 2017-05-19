ON AIR
Preservation Hall Jazz Band

May 19, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Preservation Hall Jazz Band has been at it for over 50 years and their name is pretty much synonymous with the spirit of New Orleans. Their new album is a collection of original material heavily inspired by a trip to Cuba. We got to experience it live at Apogee Studio and bring you the highlights.  Garth Trinidad hosts.

Technical Support:
Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas
Editor: Kat Yore
Web Video Producers: Subtractive
Lighting: Paul Sangster

Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain.

Apogee Studio

Preservation Hall Jazz Band
