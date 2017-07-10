ON AIR
To the Point

President Trump and the 'Chicago problem'

July 10, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
To the Point

President Trump and the 'Chicago problem'

July 10, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

The name "Trump" takes up two stories atop a Chicago skyscraper, but the President has singled out the city for concentrated "carnage." As promised, he's "sending in the feds" — 20 more officers of the ATF — to work with local police and the highway patrol—with exclusive focus on shootings. Chicago has more than any other city, and even critics say they'd be glad to see guns off the street. But they insist that law enforcement can't solve the problem alone. Are Chicago's neighborhoods all that different from other poor, over-crowded urban centers?  

