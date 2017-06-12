ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

President Trump gets sued again, while the attorney general preps to testify

June 12, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT
Listen
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

President Trump gets sued again, while the attorney general preps to testify

June 12, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT

Photo: President Donald Trump speaks with Attorney General Jeff Sessions as they attend the National Peace Officers Memorial Service on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

As Trump faces emoluments lawsuits, trouble ahead for Jeff Sessions? 9 MIN, 18 SEC

Washington D.C. and Maryland filed a lawsuit today against President Trump accusing him of violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which bars presidents from taking money from foreign governments. A similar lawsuit was filed in January by a liberal watchdog group. Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to testify in an open session Tuesday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
Foreign payments to Trump’s businesses are legally permitted, argues Justice Department
Senate Democrats Call for Sessions’s Russia Testimony to Be Public

Is Dodd-Frank dead? 7 MIN, 59 SEC

President Trump’s promise to deregulate the financial sector moved forward in Congress on Thursday. The House passed the Financial Choice Act, which repeals much of the Dodd-Frank Act. That’s the suite of financial regulations passed after the 2008 financial crisis, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Guests:
Victoria Guida, Politico (@vtg2)

More:
Bill to Erase Some Dodd-Frank Banking Rules Passes in House

Adaptation of 'Julius Caesar' loses sponsorship over assassination scene 7 MIN, 35 SEC

Delta Airlines and Bank of America pulled their support from New York’s famous Shakespeare in the Park over concerns about a new production of “Julius Caesar.” The play features a gilded bathtub, a Slavic-accented wife, coiffed blond hair, pussy hats, and the assassination of a Trump-like ruler.

Guests:
Jesse Green, NYT co-chief theater critic (@JesseKGreen)

Swimming weed from Mexico to U.S. brought big money - and trouble - for California student athletes 15 MIN, 18 SEC

During the 1970s, a group of swimmers from Coronado High School in California ran a small weed smuggling operation that grew into a $100 million global enterprise. They swam 25-pound packages of marijuana from Mexico to the U.S. The story of the Coronado Company is told in the new book titled “Deep Water: From The Swim Team to Drug Smuggling.”

Pictures below courtesy of Coronado High School yearbook. Click to enlarge image.


Eddie Otero was a water polo player, swimmer and lifeguard.
He was the first recruit in the Coronado Company. 


Lou Villar was a coach and Spanish teacher at Coronado High School.
He helped greatly expand the Coronado Company's business. 


Coronado Police Officer Dennis Grimaud first tipped
off the DEA about the Coronado Company's activities. 

Guests:
Katherine Nichols, journalist; author of "Deep Water: From The Swim Team to Drug Smuggling" (@soulfitgirl)

Deep Water (Simon True)

Katherine Nichols

Saving the last 'Pandas of the Sea' 7 MIN

Vaquitas are the world’s tiniest porpoises, found only in the clear waters of the upper Baja Peninsula. But now there are only 30 of them left in the world. Conservationists are working hard to save the species from fishing nets.

Guests:
Barbara Taylor, NOAA Fisheries

More:
Fishing Ban Strives to Protect the World's Rarest Marine Mammal

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

President Trump gets sued again, while the attorney general preps to testify
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-12T20:00:00-07:00

Metropolis: Offaiah Exclusive Mix
Metropolis 2017-06-12T20:00:00-07:00

Where do the Ventura Harbor mermaids come from?
For The Curious 2017-06-12T18:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Mathieu Schreyer 2017-06-12T16:00:00-07:00

Replacing Obamacare: Now you see it… now you don't
To the Point 2017-06-12T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-12T13:30:00-07:00

Sunday's Latest Show
Anne Litt 2017-06-12T10:30:00-07:00

Phoenix
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-12T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Girlpool - Spleepless
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-12T09:00:00-07:00

Shawn Levy on 'Stranger Things' and redefining his career
The Business 2017-06-12T09:00:00-07:00

What’s next for the UK, Theresa May, and Brexit?
To the Point 2017-06-11T18:00:00-07:00

Audio Rewind: Belle and Sebastian
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-11T14:00:00-07:00

A former mountaineer returns to the Himalayas for one last climb
The Document 2017-06-11T12:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Garth Trinidad 2017-06-11T10:30:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-11T09:00:00-07:00

The Sandwich Show
Good Food 2017-06-11T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Bo Leibowitz 2017-06-11T09:00:00-07:00

How to balance work and life as a sex worker
For The Curious 2017-06-10T18:30:00-07:00

Karene Daniel guest hosts
Aaron Byrd 2017-06-10T16:00:00-07:00

Will all the mariachis get priced out of Boyle Heights?
For The Curious 2017-06-10T12:30:00-07:00

Songs to Bring Summer On
Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet 2017-06-10T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE