President Trump gets sued again, while the attorney general preps to testify

Washington D.C. and Maryland filed a lawsuit today against President Trump accusing him of violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which bars presidents from taking money from foreign governments. A similar lawsuit was filed in January by a liberal watchdog group. Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to testify in an open session Tuesday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
More:
Foreign payments to Trump’s businesses are legally permitted, argues Justice Department
Senate Democrats Call for Sessions’s Russia Testimony to Be Public