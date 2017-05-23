President Trump in search of the 'ultimate deal'

President Trump is talking "peace" between Israelis and Palestinians — without any detailed plan to confront the all-important "core issues" between them.

Today, he met with Mahmoud Abbas -- but Palestinians are divided between his Fatah faction and Hamas, located in Gaza. Mr. Trump then followed up with a speech that failed to mention the "two-state solution" -- which divides Israelis. As he moves on to Rome, we update the President's first try at international diplomacy in one of the world's most complex and confusing regions.