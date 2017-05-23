ON AIR
To the Point

President Trump in search of the 'ultimate deal'

May 23, 2017 • 3:00 PM PT
To the Point

President Trump in search of the 'ultimate deal'

May 23, 2017 • 3:00 PM PT

President Trump is talking "peace" between Israelis and Palestinians — without any detailed plan to confront the all-important "core issues" between them.

Today, he met with Mahmoud Abbas -- but Palestinians are divided between his Fatah faction and Hamas, located in Gaza. Mr. Trump then followed up with a speech that failed to mention the "two-state solution" -- which divides Israelis. As he moves on to Rome, we update the President's first try at international diplomacy in one of the world's most complex and confusing regions.

President Trump in search of the 'ultimate deal'
To the Point 2017-05-23T15:00:00-07:00

