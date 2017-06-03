ON AIR
President Trump: US to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord

June 3, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
President Trump: US to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord

June 3, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

President Trump has announced the US will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. Rich Lowry says the accord is a big nothing-burger, with the Left saying it's voluntary so why get out and the Right saying it's worthless. Gene Sperling says the accord was an example of US leadership. "If I told you that Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney and the CEO's of Walmart, Target, Goldman Sachs and Exxon all agree on something, you'd probably say you've reached some kind of universal truth." Loren DeJonge Schulman says the decision shows a lot about President Trump's decision-making process -- there were no scientists in the room. More information about links between Russia and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are uncovered. "Maybe there's no fire but we're all going to choke and die from the smoke," says Josh Barro

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Gene Sperling (economic advisor to Presidents Clinton and Obama.) Loren Dejonge Schulman (deputy director of studies and the Leon Panetta Senior Fellow at the Center for a New American Security, former senior advisor to National Security Advisor Susan Rice) is our Special Guest.

