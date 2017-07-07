Presidents Trump and Putin meet privately

President Trump is in Europe for the G-20 Summit. In Poland, he spoke in defense of "The West," portraying Islamist Terrorism as a successor threat to communism. Rich Lowry said it was a "tremendous speech." Katrina vanden Heuvel said it was authoritarian and "you could feel Steve Bannon's paw prints all over it." In Germany, he had a private meeting with Vladimir Putin where Putin denied Russian interference in the U.S. election. Conservative author Henry Olsen who says the Right gets Ronald Reagan all wrong. We ask the pollsters Margie Omero and Kristen Soltis Anderson whether the public should approve of them.

Josh Barro (senior editor at Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (editor of National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (editor and publisher of The Nation). Juliette Kayyem (Host of the WGBH News podcast 'The SCIF', author of Security Mom, former Assistant Secretary at DHS and advisor at DOJ) is our special guest. Henry Olsen (Ethics and Public Policy Center) is our one-on-one guest. And pollsters Margie Omero (Democratic pollster and EVP at PSB Research) and Kristen Soltis Anderson (Washington Examiner columnist, Republican pollster, co-founder of Echelon Insights) also join us.