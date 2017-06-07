Previewing James Comey's blockbuster testimony

Former FBI Director James Comey’s opening statement for Thursday’s Senate hearing has been released. It reads a little like a YA novel. In describing a dinner with Trump, Comey writes: “It turned out to be just the two of us, seated at a small oval table in the center of the Green Room. Two Navy stewards waited on us, only entering the room to serve food and drinks.” He also says he felt pressured by Donald Trump to declare loyalty to him and publicly clear him of any wrongdoing in the Russia investigation.
Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)