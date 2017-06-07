ON AIR
Previewing James Comey's blockbuster testimony

June 7, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT
Photo: James Comey is sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Trump to Comey: 'That's what I want -- honest loyalty' 9 MIN, 33 SEC

Former FBI Director James Comey’s opening statement for Thursday’s Senate hearing has been released. It reads a little like a YA novel. In describing a dinner with Trump, Comey writes: “It turned out to be just the two of us, seated at a small oval table in the center of the Green Room. Two Navy stewards waited on us, only entering the room to serve food and drinks.” He also says he felt pressured by Donald Trump to declare loyalty to him and publicly clear him of any wrongdoing in the Russia investigation.

Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)

Who is Trump's nominee to head FBI? 6 MIN, 24 SEC

At 4:44 am this morning, President Trump tweeted: “I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow.” We get some details.

Guests:
Garrett M. Graff, senior staff writer for Politico Magazine; author of "The Threat Matrix: The FBI at War." (@vermontgmg)

The Threat Matrix

Garrett M. Graff

How one Chinatown bank was 'small enough to jail' 12 MIN, 38 SEC

In the wake of the mortgage crisis and great recession, the government bailed out big banks, but one small bank was not so lucky. Abacus Federal Savings Bank was the only bank to face criminal charges. Run by a family in New York’s Chinatown, it served low-income immigrant communities. A new documentary tells the story: “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail.” It opens in LA on June 9 at the Landmark NuArt Theater.


Vera Sung, Jill Sung and Thomas Sung ran Abacus Federal Savings Bank in New York's Chinatown. They caught financial fraud being committed at their bank,
reported it, and fired those involved. Then Abacus became the only bank to face criminal charges in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. (Photo by Sean Lyness)

Guests:
Steve James, filmmaker, “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” (@theinterrupters)

More:
Recession’s True Cost Is Still Being Tallied

The highs -- and many lows -- of being a standup comedian 15 MIN, 36 SEC

Starring Melissa Leo, Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here” follows a group of young comedians struggling to make it big on the Sunset Strip in the 1970s.

Guests:
Melissa Leo, actress, "I'm Dying Up Here" (@MelissaLeo)
Michael Aguilar, Executive Producer, "I'm Dying Up Here" (@vendeursdelite)

Remembering William Krisel, architect who defined Palms Springs style 6 MIN, 46 SEC

William Krisel proudly designed homes for the masses. But these weren’t the cookie-cutter stucco boxes of Lakewood or other early southern California suburbs. They were striking, modern homes with sloping roofs and glass walls. He died Monday in Beverly Hills at age 92.

Guests:
Renee Brown, Palm Springs Historical Society

