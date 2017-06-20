ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Raul Campos

Raul Campos

June 20, 2017 • 10:00 AM PT
Listen
Raul Campos

Raul Campos

June 20, 2017 • 10:00 AM PT

Raul Campos hosts deep rhythms and urban soul with a Latin twist. 

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Raul Campos
Raul Campos 2017-06-20T10:00:00-07:00

The secret history of the iPhone
To the Point 2017-06-20T16:00:00-07:00

What's the Future of Brexit?
To the Point 2017-06-20T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-20T13:30:00-07:00

Meet Mr. Fries Man
For The Curious 2017-06-20T12:00:00-07:00

Why a Boyle Heights coffee shop is seeing anti-gentrification protests
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-20T09:30:00-07:00

Video Rewind: James Blake
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-20T09:00:00-07:00

What Bill Cosby's mistrial says about celebrity, race and gender
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-19T20:00:00-07:00

Kansas tax cut experiment: Spectacular failure or national model?
To the Point 2017-06-19T14:00:00-07:00

Sunday's Latest Show
Anne Litt 2017-06-19T10:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Chicano Batman
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-19T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Arthur Verocai - Amor Na Contra Mao
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-19T09:00:00-07:00

How David Mandel & his 'Veep' writers became "mini soothsayers"
The Business 2017-06-19T09:00:00-07:00

What ‘home’ means to U.S. Latino and Latin American artists
Design & Architecture 2017-06-18T16:00:00-07:00

Audio Rewind: Dan Auerbach
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-18T13:00:00-07:00

Father's Day 2017
UnFictional 2017-06-18T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Garth Trinidad 2017-06-18T10:30:00-07:00

Potlikker and pork as metaphor, the story of 'LA Mexicano'
Good Food 2017-06-18T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Bo Leibowitz 2017-06-18T09:00:00-07:00

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Los Angeles gems
Design & Architecture 2017-06-17T18:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Aaron Byrd 2017-06-17T16:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE