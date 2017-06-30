ON AIR
Rebecca Carroll: Writing as a way to figure things out

June 30, 2017 • 6:00 PM PT
Rebecca Carroll: Writing as a way to figure things out

June 30, 2017 • 6:00 PM PT

Rebecca Carroll is special projects producer at WNYC and a critic whose work has been featured in the Guardian and the LA Times. Her books include Sugar in the Raw: Voices of Young Black Girls in America and Saving the Race: Conversations on Du Bois from a Collective Memoir of Souls. In their discussion, Carroll tells host Robert Scheer that her early childhood in New Hampshire was idyllic but changed with adolescence as she was alienated because of her race. Though Carroll’s biological parents were of different races, she refers to herself as black because that is how the world sees her. Carroll and Scheer discuss whether you can make an absolute distinction between race and class. And Carroll says that despite the ongoing racial struggle in the US, this is a great time for black writers and artists.

Photo by Bo Jacober/WNYC

